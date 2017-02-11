BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Hull: Arsene Wenger unfazed by recent criticism
Wenger unfazed by recent criticism
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is unfazed by recent criticism and says he cannot "influence" public opinion, following his side's 2-0 win over Hull at the Emirates.
