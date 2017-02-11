BBC Sport - Stoke 1-0 Crystal Palace: Sam Allardyce's players need to 'keep believing'
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says his players need to "keep believing" in themselves after Stoke City's second-half winner left his side rooted in the Premier League relegation zone.
