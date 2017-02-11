BBC Sport - Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace: Mark Hughes pleased with 'ugly' win

Hughes pleased with 'ugly' Stoke win

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes says his side had to "win ugly" as Joe Allen's second-half winner lifted them into the top half of the Premier League.

