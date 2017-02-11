BBC Sport - Manchester United 2-0 Watford: Jose Mourinho pleased with 'phenomenal' first half

Mourinho pleased with 'phenomenal' first half

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says his side played some "fabulous football" and were "phenomenal" at times during their 2-0 victory over Watford.

READ MORE: Manchester United 2-0 Watford

Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

