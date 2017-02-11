BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Hull City: Marco Silva says referee apologised for Alexis Sanchez's handball

Ref apologised for Sanchez 'handball' - Silva

Hull City manager Marco Silva says the referee "apologised" at half-time for allowing Alexis Sanchez's opening goal, which appeared to go in off the forward's hand.

READ MORE: Arsenal 2-0 Hull

Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

