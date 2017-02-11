BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Hull City: Marco Silva says referee apologised for Alexis Sanchez's handball
Ref apologised for Sanchez 'handball' - Silva
- From the section Football
Hull City manager Marco Silva says the referee "apologised" at half-time for allowing Alexis Sanchez's opening goal, which appeared to go in off the forward's hand.
