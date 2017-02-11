Irish Premiership: Reds slip up as Crues and Blues march on

Ballinamallard pair David Elliott and Jason McCartney close in on Reds defender Tomas Cosgrove

Cliftonville's slim title hopes suffered a blow with a 1-0 defeat at Ballinamallard while leaders Crusaders and Linfield secured victories.

Ryan Mayse netted the only goal at Ferney Park to leave Cliftonville a distant 16 points off the top.

Crusaders edged Ballymena United 2-1 to stay seven points clear of Linfield, who defeated Carrick Rangers 2-0.

Coleraine beat Dungannon 2-1, Ards won 3-0 at Portadown while it was scoreless between Glentoran and Glentoran.

Mayse struck for the Mallards on 56 minutes and Reds striker Daniel Hughes missed a penalty before Cliftonville substitute Chris Ramsey was dismissed in the dying minutes.

It was a damaging defeat for Gerard Lyttle's team, particularly as they lost ground on the top two.

Gavin Whyte hit the bottom corner before a deflected David Cushley strike gave the Crues a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Crusaders winger Gavin Whyte runs away in delight after scoring the opener against Ballymena

Sky Blues midfielder Tony Kane set up a thrilling finale with the latest in a long line of superb free-kicks on 77 minutes.

Carrick were holding Linfield when keeper Brian Neeson was forced off injured in the first half and outfield substitute Kyle McVey donned the gloves.

Smyth strikes for Blues

Stephen Lowry's penalty broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with Paul Smyth poking home late on to seal the three points.

Coleraine stretched their impressive winning run to eight games with a comeback win over the Swifts.

It was a game of two penalties with Ryan Harpur converting the first for Dungannon before Darren McCauley's leveller from the spot.

Dungannon's Seanan Clucus was red-carded on the hour mark and James McLaughlin won it with a 71st-minute header.

It was a miserable afternoon for basement boys Portadown as they conceded three goals, had a man sent-off and also missed a penalty.

Cherry chips in for Ards

Kyle Cherry volleyed in the opener before Ken Oman was dismissed for a poor challenge and then Niall Henderson found the post with his spot-kick.

Second-half goals from Ross Arthurs and Matthew Shevlin ensured a Shamrock Park victory for the visitors.

Both sides hit the woodwork at the Oval but Glentoran and Glenavon had to settle for a point apiece in a mid-table stalemate.

Greg Moorhouse cracked a shot against the Glens bar before the post kept out Curtis Allen's header.