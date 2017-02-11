Arsene Wenger: I gave no indication on Arsenal future

Wenger, who watched the win against Hull from the stands, has managed Arsenal since October 1996 and won the last of his three Premier League titles in 2004

Arsene Wenger says he did not give any indication on his future as Arsenal manager to Ian Wright, following the former striker's claim that the Frenchman was "coming to the end".

Club legend Wright said he spoke with Wenger on Thursday night and told BBC Radio 5 live on Friday: "He looks tired. I feel he will go at the end of the season."

But Wenger, 67, said: "We had a little dinner, not the two of us. I appreciate you want me to rest but I'm not ready for that."

Wenger, who was appointed Gunners manager in September 1996, added: "I could be tired because I get up early in the morning."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wenger unfazed by recent criticism

The Frenchman is the Premier League's longest-serving manager and his current contract expires at the end of the season.

He last won the Premier League title in 2004 and has been under pressure at the Emirates following league defeats by Watford and Chelsea.

However, after his side's 2-0 win against Hull, he added: "I focus on what is important: winning football games and getting the team to perform. The rest, I cannot influence.

"I have big respect for this country and this club, and I am grateful because I have worked here for 20 years. My job is to make these people happy and when I don't do that I feel guilty - that's why it's important for us to win."