Wales are set for a Bale boost according to Madrid boss Zidane

Gareth Bale has scored 26 goals for Wales

Gareth Bale is winning his battle to be fit for Wales' vital World Cup qualifier with Republic of Ireland on 24 March according to Zinedine Zidane.

The Real Madrid manager says he expects Bale to return to action more than two weeks before the international break.

Bale has been out since November after undergoing surgery to repair ankle tendon damage suffered during a Champions League tie against Sporting.

"He's fine. He's working very well and looks determined," Zidane said.

Zidane did not give an exact date as to when Bale might return, but hopes the 27-year-old will be available in time for the second leg of Madrid's Champions League tie with Napoli on 7 March.

"I hope that Bale is back with us before the return leg against Napoli," he said. "He still has to return to team training, which is the most important thing," he said of the club's record signing.

Wales boss Chris Coleman has already indicated that he expects Bale to be fit for the next international break.