Forest Green Rovers: German striker Omar Bugiel signed from Worthing

Omar Bugiel was born in Germany to a Polish mother and Lebanese father

Forest Green Rovers have signed German striker Omar Bugiel from Isthmian Premier Division club Worthing for an undisclosed fee.

Bugiel, who has scored 15 goals this season, has agreed a deal to run until the summer of 2018.

"It is a higher division so I've got to prove myself. I'm definitely going to give 100 per cent," he said.

Bugiel could play in Saturday's game against Boreham Wood, subject to FA and National League approval.

Meanwhile, Forest Green forward Olly Mehew, 19, has joined Southern Premier Division side Dorchester Town on loan.