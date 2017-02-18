Gateshead v Forest Green Rovers
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|30
|20
|4
|6
|61
|31
|30
|64
|2
|Dag & Red
|31
|19
|4
|8
|56
|34
|22
|61
|3
|Forest Green
|31
|17
|9
|5
|63
|36
|27
|60
|4
|Tranmere
|30
|17
|6
|7
|43
|26
|17
|57
|5
|Barrow
|31
|14
|11
|6
|50
|32
|18
|53
|6
|Dover
|31
|16
|5
|10
|62
|47
|15
|53
|7
|Aldershot
|32
|14
|9
|9
|41
|31
|10
|51
|8
|Gateshead
|32
|13
|10
|9
|52
|34
|18
|49
|9
|Macclesfield
|30
|14
|5
|11
|42
|31
|11
|47
|10
|Wrexham
|33
|12
|10
|11
|34
|40
|-6
|46
|11
|Bromley
|31
|13
|6
|12
|41
|44
|-3
|45
|12
|Chester
|32
|11
|10
|11
|49
|43
|6
|43
|13
|Eastleigh
|31
|10
|12
|9
|43
|39
|4
|42
|14
|Boreham Wood
|31
|11
|9
|11
|31
|29
|2
|42
|15
|Solihull Moors
|32
|11
|7
|14
|44
|48
|-4
|40
|16
|Braintree
|31
|10
|7
|14
|35
|49
|-14
|37
|17
|Sutton United
|30
|10
|6
|14
|32
|41
|-9
|36
|18
|Torquay
|32
|9
|7
|16
|36
|45
|-9
|34
|19
|Woking
|32
|9
|6
|17
|45
|60
|-15
|33
|20
|Guiseley
|32
|8
|8
|16
|38
|51
|-13
|32
|21
|Maidstone United
|32
|8
|6
|18
|34
|59
|-25
|30
|22
|Southport
|32
|8
|6
|18
|38
|70
|-32
|30
|23
|York
|31
|5
|12
|14
|28
|48
|-20
|27
|24
|North Ferriby United
|32
|8
|3
|21
|18
|48
|-30
|27
