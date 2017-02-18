National League
Gateshead15:00Forest Green
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead v Forest Green Rovers

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Lincoln City3020463064
    2Dag & Red3119482261
    3Forest Green3117952760
    4Tranmere3017671757
    5Barrow31141161853
    6Dover31165101553
    7Aldershot3214991051
    8Gateshead32131091849
    9Macclesfield30145111147
    10Wrexham33121011-646
    11Bromley3113612-345
    12Chester32111011643
    13Eastleigh3110129442
    14Boreham Wood3111911242
    15Solihull Moors3211714-440
    16Braintree3110714-1437
    17Sutton United3010614-936
    18Torquay329716-934
    19Woking329617-1533
    20Guiseley328816-1332
    21Maidstone United328618-2530
    22Southport328618-3230
    23York3151214-2027
    24North Ferriby United328321-3027
