Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone

Jay McEveley knocked the ball into his own net to hand St Johnstone the lead in Dingwall

Chris Kane's stunning late strike earned victory for St Johnstone over Ross County, and kept the Perth side within a point of fourth-placed Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Jay McEveley diverted a Blair Alston cross into his own net for the opener.

Martin Woods' second-half shot deflected into the path of Craig Curran, who duly levelled.

But substitute Kane's brilliant floating effort found the top corner in the final minute of normal time.

More to follow.