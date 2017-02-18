Match ends, Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 2.
Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone
Chris Kane's stunning late strike earned victory for St Johnstone over Ross County, and kept the Perth side within a point of fourth-placed Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.
Jay McEveley diverted a Blair Alston cross into his own net for the opener.
Martin Woods' second-half shot deflected into the path of Craig Curran, who duly levelled.
But substitute Kane's brilliant floating effort found the top corner in the final minute of normal time.
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Davies
- 5McEveley
- 28van der WegSubstituted forNaismithat 54'minutes
- 27Lalkovic
- 8Woods
- 12ChowSubstituted forO'Brienat 61'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 7GardyneSubstituted forSchalkat 65'minutes
- 11Curran
- 10Boyce
Substitutes
- 3Naismith
- 6O'Brien
- 9Dow
- 19Gobern
- 23Schalk
- 31McCarey
- 43Quinn
St Johnstone
- 12Clark
- 19Foster
- 14Shaughnessy
- 6Anderson
- 24B Easton
- 8DavidsonSubstituted forWatsonat 13'minutes
- 26Craig
- 10Wotherspoon
- 7Millar
- 4Alston
- 9MacLeanSubstituted forKaneat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mannus
- 3Scobbie
- 17Coulson
- 22Watson
- 25Kane
- 27Thomson
- 49Jardine
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 3,187
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 2.
Attempt missed. Andrew Davies (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Alex Schalk (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 2. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Wotherspoon.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jason Naismith.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Christopher Kane replaces Steven MacLean.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Martin Woods (Ross County) because of an injury.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Craig.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Hand ball by Craig Curran (Ross County).
Booking
Jim O'Brien (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jim O'Brien (Ross County).
Chris Millar (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jason Naismith (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jason Naismith.
Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 1. Craig Curran (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jim O'Brien.
Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Andrew Davies (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Chris Millar (St. Johnstone).
Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Foster (St. Johnstone).
Marcus Fraser (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).
(Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Steven MacLean (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Alex Schalk replaces Michael Gardyne.
Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (St. Johnstone).
(Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt blocked. Joe Shaughnessy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Attempt saved. Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Jim O'Brien replaces Tim Chow.
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Naismith (Ross County).