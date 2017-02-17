Celtic v Motherwell

Celtic were 4-3 winners at Fir Park when the sides last met

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong returns to the Celtic squad for Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of Motherwell after recovering from a hamstring complaint.

Striker Leigh Griffiths is still getting back to full fitness following a calf injury.

Midfielder Carl McHugh and striker Scott McDonald are available for the Steelmen after serving bans.

Defender Richard Tait is suspended, however.

Motherwell have no fresh injuries following their midweek thrashing by Aberdeen. Midfielder Ross MacLean and defender Kieran Kennedy remain on the sidelines while forward Jacob Blyth is nearing a return following a series of fitness problems.

Manager Mark McGhee, who has already served a two-match touchline ban (with one match suspended), is facing potential further sanctions after being sent to the stand during the Pittodrie hammering.

The club are awaiting an explanation from the Scottish FA's head of referees over recent decisions that have gone against Motherwell.

The Steelmen were the last away team to win a league match at Celtic Park, with a 2-1 victory in December 2015, and lost a pulsating battle at Fir Park 4-3 two months ago.

However, Brendan Rodgers' side have yet to lose a domestic game this season and have won their last 19 Premiership fixtures, scoring 48 goals in the process.

Celtic have kept 11 clean sheets in their last 13 home league meetings with Motherwell, winning all of the games in which they stopped Motherwell from scoring.

Striker Louis Moult has hit four goals in his last five Premiership games against Celtic.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Motherwell have done well at home; away from home it's been difficult for them.

"They're a threat, they can get goals, but they've found it difficult at times when they've conceded. Their loss to Aberdeen doesn't make our task any easier, because when you ship a load of goals like that, your next game you want to ensure you're watertight.

"So we'll expect a tough game. We always have to play to our maximum to perform well and get the result, and we'll look to do that at the weekend."

Motherwell assistant manager James McFadden: "Obviously it's going to be difficult because of the result the other night but we are professionals and that's our job.

"The players are hurting, absolutely. Everyone expects Celtic to roll over the top of us but we don't, we are going to go and fight and show everyone we are up for it.

"We want to be the team that stops the run Celtic are on, that's the challenge for every team in the league.

"We stayed up on Wednesday and had a bit of supper together. We were together in the pool the next day. We are not avoiding each other, we are not trying to hide from the fact that we lost 7-2. We met it head on.

"Any time we have had a bad result or bad performance, we have bounced back straight away.

"I don't have any problems with the character of the players, they are all up for the challenge, and I think you will see that on Saturday."