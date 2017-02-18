Match ends, Cardiff City 5, Rotherham United 0.
Cardiff City 5-0 Rotherham United
Cardiff City romped to a third successive win as they thrashed Championship bottom side Rotherham.
Kadeem Harris' curling shot gave the hosts an early lead before Junior Hoilett seized on a poor back-pass to put the Bluebirds 2-0 up at half-time.
Neil Warnock's side cut loose at that point, with Craig Noone's volley and an emphatic finish from Kenneth Zohore.
A nonchalant lob from Zohore completed Cardiff's rout, their biggest since a 6-0 win over Bristol City in 2010.
It was a satisfying reunion for Warnock, who had saved the Millers from relegation last season.
This year, however, the Yorkshire club are now 15 points adrift of safety and seem destined for the drop.
Their decline is in sharp contrast to Cardiff's transformation under Warnock, who were second from bottom of the Championship when he took over in October but now find themselves in the top half of the table.
Following back-to-back wins at promotion contenders Leeds and Derby, the Bluebirds entered this fixture as close to the play-off places as they were to the relegation zone - with some even daring to suggest a late charge for the top six could be possible.
Beginning the rout
There was further cause for optimism as Cardiff took an early lead against Rotherham, with Harris' shot just inside the penalty area arcing beautifully into the far corner to give the diminutive winger his third goal in two games.
If the hosts were functional for the majority of the first half, their second goal shortly before the interval prompted a period of total dominance.
Striker Rhys Healey was taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious injury and, within a couple of minutes, his replacement Hoilett had seized on a loose back pass from Rotherham's Ben Purrington to tap into an empty net.
Already despondent, that goal seemed to extinguish any vague hope the Championship's bottom side had of salvaging something from this game.
They could do little to stop Cardiff's third, as Harris' jinking run and inviting cross teed up Noone to volley in with a flourish at the back post.
Zohore's whipped finish from a tight angle made it 4-0, and the muscular Danish striker added a final sparkle to the scoreline when, without breaking stride, he elegantly lifted the ball over Rotherham goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell and into the net.
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock:
"I didn't feel good about the game with it being my own club and the situation they're in. I'd rather be playing Newcastle and Brighton and teams like that because you can't really win.
"I asked the lads to be professional and I was glad to see the second goal go in at half-time and even more happy to see the third one go in because I knew that was the killer.
"I wanted us to step up a gear at half-time. I was disappointed in four or five, which I told them about, and I thought the four or five responded and I thought we were a lot better in the second half."
Rotherham United interim manager Paul Warne:
"I had a makeshift team. I had three of my best players out this week. I thought the first half was poor - there wasn't much in it.
"We had that error just before half-time. I'm not criticising him [Ben Purrington] but to go in 2-0 down made the team talk a little bit different.
"The players are low, possibly not as low as me. They're resilient, try to wash it off and blame it on others. I have to pick them up again.
"To get drummed like that is embarrassing for the club. The fans don't deserve that and I apologise for it."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 16Connolly
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 6Richards
- 11NooneSubstituted forPilkingtonat 72'minutes
- 17Gunnarsson
- 8Ralls
- 24K HarrisSubstituted forJohnat 80'minutes
- 37HealeySubstituted forHoilettat 45'minutes
- 26Zohore
Substitutes
- 3Bennett
- 7Whittingham
- 12John
- 13Pilkington
- 15Halford
- 28Murphy
- 33Hoilett
Rotherham
- 18O'Donnell
- 2Kelly
- 29EkstrandSubstituted forBelaidat 68'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 6Wood
- 30Purrington
- 33Smallwood
- 11Taylor
- 4Vaulks
- 22Newell
- 3MattockSubstituted forFordeat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 20BlackstockSubstituted forYatesat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Forde
- 17Fisher
- 26Belaid
- 27Bray
- 39Yates
- 40Warren
- 45Bilboe
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 15,650
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 5, Rotherham United 0.
Attempt saved. Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joe Newell (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Jerry Yates (Rotherham United).
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Aimen Belaid (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Taylor with a cross.
Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City).
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 5, Rotherham United 0. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matthew Connolly.
Offside, Cardiff City. Anthony Pilkington tries a through ball, but Sean Morrison is caught offside.
Booking
Aimen Belaid (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aimen Belaid (Rotherham United).
Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Declan John replaces Kadeem Harris.
Attempt saved. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jerry Yates.
Attempt saved. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Richard Wood.
Foul by Jerry Yates (Rotherham United).
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Anthony Pilkington replaces Craig Noone.
Foul by Ben Purrington (Rotherham United).
Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City).
Offside, Cardiff City. Jazz Richards tries a through ball, but Craig Noone is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Aimen Belaid replaces Joel Ekstrand.
Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jon Taylor.
Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Anthony Forde.
Attempt missed. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Noone following a set piece situation.
Booking
Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Anthony Forde (Rotherham United).
Attempt blocked. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kadeem Harris.
Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Matthew Connolly.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jerry Yates replaces Dexter Blackstock.