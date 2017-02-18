Match ends, Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Barnsley 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton returned to the top of the Championship as Sam Baldock's two goals gave them victory at Barnsley in Chris Hughton's 100th league game in charge.
Striker Baldock placed a clever half-volley over Tykes goalkeeper Adam Davies early in the second half before slotting home Anthony Knockaert's pass.
Barnsley had strong penalty appeals waved away in the first half when Lewis Dunk appeared to handle the ball.
Marley Watkins also saw two shots saved and Adam Hammill blazed over.
Hughton called for Albion to maintain their composure after just three wins in seven games and got a fine response from his side, who moved above Newcastle and seven points clear of Huddersfield in third.
The 58-year-old, who has won exactly half of his 100 league matches since taking over in December 2014, now faces tricky back-to-back home tests against fourth-placed Reading and Newcastle.
It was a clinical performance from Brighton and Baldock but they also had goalkeeper David Stockdale to thank for their 16th clean sheet of the campaign.
His brilliant one-handed save kept Watkins' low strike out midway through the first half before blocking the winger's close-range effort to keep the score at 2-0.
Barnsley are nine points off the play-offs following sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday's 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest.
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 29Jones
- 4Roberts
- 5MacDonald
- 17Yiadom
- 15Watkins
- 10MoncurSubstituted forMowattat 80'minutes
- 36James
- 40KentSubstituted forR Williamsat 80'minutes
- 20BradshawSubstituted forHammillat 63'minutes
- 32Armstrong
Substitutes
- 7Hammill
- 11Lee
- 13Townsend
- 18Jackson
- 27Mowatt
- 28R Williams
- 38Elder
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 22Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 12Pocognoli
- 11KnockaertSubstituted forTomoriat 90+3'minutes
- 6Stephens
- 14Sidwell
- 15Murphy
- 9BaldockBooked at 5mins
- 17MurraySubstituted forAkpomat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hünemeier
- 7Kayal
- 10Hemed
- 20March
- 26Walton
- 27Tomori
- 28Akpom
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 12,743
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Fikayo Tomori replaces Anthony Knockaert.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Steve Sidwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Chuba Akpom replaces Glenn Murray.
Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gethin Jones.
Attempt missed. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew James.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Alex Mowatt replaces George Moncur.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Ryan Williams replaces Ryan Kent.
Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Glenn Murray.
Hand ball by Matthew James (Barnsley).
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Bruno.
Attempt blocked. Andy Yiadom (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Hammill.
Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross.
Hand ball by Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Andy Yiadom (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Baldock.
George Moncur (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Marley Watkins (Barnsley).
Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Foul by Adam Hammill (Barnsley).
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew James.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Anthony Knockaert tries a through ball, but Lewis Dunk is caught offside.
Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Moncur (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Kent.
Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Adam Hammill replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. David Stockdale tries a through ball, but Sam Baldock is caught offside.
Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).