Barnsley 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton forward Sam Baldock now has 10 goals this season

Brighton returned to the top of the Championship as Sam Baldock's two goals gave them victory at Barnsley in Chris Hughton's 100th league game in charge.

Striker Baldock placed a clever half-volley over Tykes goalkeeper Adam Davies early in the second half before slotting home Anthony Knockaert's pass.

Barnsley had strong penalty appeals waved away in the first half when Lewis Dunk appeared to handle the ball.

Marley Watkins also saw two shots saved and Adam Hammill blazed over.

Hughton called for Albion to maintain their composure after just three wins in seven games and got a fine response from his side, who moved above Newcastle and seven points clear of Huddersfield in third.

The 58-year-old, who has won exactly half of his 100 league matches since taking over in December 2014, now faces tricky back-to-back home tests against fourth-placed Reading and Newcastle.

It was a clinical performance from Brighton and Baldock but they also had goalkeeper David Stockdale to thank for their 16th clean sheet of the campaign.

His brilliant one-handed save kept Watkins' low strike out midway through the first half before blocking the winger's close-range effort to keep the score at 2-0.

Barnsley are nine points off the play-offs following sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday's 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest.