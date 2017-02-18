Championship
Barnsley0Brighton2

Barnsley 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sam Baldock celebrates
Brighton forward Sam Baldock now has 10 goals this season

Brighton returned to the top of the Championship as Sam Baldock's two goals gave them victory at Barnsley in Chris Hughton's 100th league game in charge.

Striker Baldock placed a clever half-volley over Tykes goalkeeper Adam Davies early in the second half before slotting home Anthony Knockaert's pass.

Barnsley had strong penalty appeals waved away in the first half when Lewis Dunk appeared to handle the ball.

Marley Watkins also saw two shots saved and Adam Hammill blazed over.

Hughton called for Albion to maintain their composure after just three wins in seven games and got a fine response from his side, who moved above Newcastle and seven points clear of Huddersfield in third.

The 58-year-old, who has won exactly half of his 100 league matches since taking over in December 2014, now faces tricky back-to-back home tests against fourth-placed Reading and Newcastle.

It was a clinical performance from Brighton and Baldock but they also had goalkeeper David Stockdale to thank for their 16th clean sheet of the campaign.

His brilliant one-handed save kept Watkins' low strike out midway through the first half before blocking the winger's close-range effort to keep the score at 2-0.

Barnsley are nine points off the play-offs following sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday's 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest.

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 1Davies
  • 29Jones
  • 4Roberts
  • 5MacDonald
  • 17Yiadom
  • 15Watkins
  • 10MoncurSubstituted forMowattat 80'minutes
  • 36James
  • 40KentSubstituted forR Williamsat 80'minutes
  • 20BradshawSubstituted forHammillat 63'minutes
  • 32Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 7Hammill
  • 11Lee
  • 13Townsend
  • 18Jackson
  • 27Mowatt
  • 28R Williams
  • 38Elder

Brighton

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Bruno
  • 22Duffy
  • 5Dunk
  • 12Pocognoli
  • 11KnockaertSubstituted forTomoriat 90+3'minutes
  • 6Stephens
  • 14Sidwell
  • 15Murphy
  • 9BaldockBooked at 5mins
  • 17MurraySubstituted forAkpomat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hünemeier
  • 7Kayal
  • 10Hemed
  • 20March
  • 26Walton
  • 27Tomori
  • 28Akpom
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
12,743

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away19
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Fikayo Tomori replaces Anthony Knockaert.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Steve Sidwell.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Chuba Akpom replaces Glenn Murray.

Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gethin Jones.

Attempt missed. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.

Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew James.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Alex Mowatt replaces George Moncur.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Ryan Williams replaces Ryan Kent.

Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Glenn Murray.

Hand ball by Matthew James (Barnsley).

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Bruno.

Attempt blocked. Andy Yiadom (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Hammill.

Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross.

Hand ball by Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Andy Yiadom (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Baldock.

George Moncur (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Foul by Marley Watkins (Barnsley).

Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.

Foul by Adam Hammill (Barnsley).

Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew James.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Anthony Knockaert tries a through ball, but Lewis Dunk is caught offside.

Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Moncur (Barnsley).

Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dale Stephens.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Adam Hammill replaces Tom Bradshaw.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. David Stockdale tries a through ball, but Sam Baldock is caught offside.

Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley).

Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.

Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Brighton3220842868
2Newcastle3121373566
3Huddersfield311948761
4Reading321868660
5Leeds33184111158
6Sheff Wed3217781158
7Norwich33156121151
8Fulham31131081549
9Barnsley3314712449
10Preston33131010449
11Derby3113810747
12Cardiff3313614-245
13Ipswich33101112-741
14Birmingham33101013-1440
15Brentford3110714-137
16QPR3210715-1137
17Aston Villa3181211-636
18Nottm Forest3310617-1236
19Wolves319814-435
20Burton329716-1334
21Bristol City319517-432
22Wigan327916-930
23Blackburn317816-1329
24Rotherham334524-4317
View full Championship table

