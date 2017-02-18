Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City

Lincoln City became the first non-league team to reach the sixth round of the FA Cup

Lincoln became the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with a dramatic last-minute win over Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor.

A breathless final few minutes saw the momentum swing both ways before Sean Raggett rose above the Burnley defence and head past Tom Heaton.

For the most part the game was a scrappy encounter that saw frustrations boil over, with neither side registering a shot on target until Burnley's Joey Barton blasted a volley straight at keeper Paul Farman in the first half.

The visitors were then forced to defend through five minutes of stoppage time, with Andre Gray's swing saved by Farman, before back-to-back corners were slashed away by the Lincoln defence.

There were jubilant scenes at the final whistle as Lincoln's 3,210 travelling support celebrated as the visitors reached the sixth round for the first time in their history.

It is the furthest that a non-league team has gone in the FA Cup since 1911-12 where Swindon Town reached the semi finals.

