Lincoln City 1.
Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City
Football
Lincoln became the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with a dramatic last-minute win over Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor.
A breathless final few minutes saw the momentum swing both ways before Sean Raggett rose above the Burnley defence and head past Tom Heaton.
For the most part the game was a scrappy encounter that saw frustrations boil over, with neither side registering a shot on target until Burnley's Joey Barton blasted a volley straight at keeper Paul Farman in the first half.
The visitors were then forced to defend through five minutes of stoppage time, with Andre Gray's swing saved by Farman, before back-to-back corners were slashed away by the Lincoln defence.
There were jubilant scenes at the final whistle as Lincoln's 3,210 travelling support celebrated as the visitors reached the sixth round for the first time in their history.
It is the furthest that a non-league team has gone in the FA Cup since 1911-12 where Swindon Town reached the semi finals.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 27Darikwa
- 5Keane
- 26Tarkowski
- 4Flanagan
- 25Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forBoydat 20'minutes
- 18Westwood
- 19BartonBooked at 70mins
- 37Arfield
- 7Gray
- 9VokesSubstituted forBarnesat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 6Mee
- 10Barnes
- 17Robinson
- 21Boyd
- 23Ward
- 32Agyei
Lincoln City
- 1Farman
- 2WoodBooked at 70mins
- 5Waterfall
- 25Raggett
- 3Habergham
- 28Arnold
- 30Woodyard
- 8PowerBooked at 17mins
- 11HawkridgeSubstituted forWardat 81'minutes
- 7MuldoonSubstituted forSouthwellat 64'minutes
- 9RheadSubstituted forMcCombeat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Marriott
- 12Long
- 21Walton
- 24McMenemy
- 27McCombe
- 31Southwell
- 38Ward
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 19,185
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Lincoln City 1.
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Flanagan.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield with a cross.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jamie McCombe.
Attempt saved. Andre Gray (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Keane with a headed pass.
Tendayi Darikwa (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Ward (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Jamie McCombe replaces Matt Rhead.
Booking
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, Lincoln City 1. Sean Raggett (Lincoln City) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Waterfall with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Offside, Burnley. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Andre Gray is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by George Boyd with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andre Gray.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Scott Arfield with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Bradley Wood.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Joe Ward replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Boyd.
James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dayle Southwell (Lincoln City).
Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joey Barton.
Andre Gray (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Raggett (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Dayle Southwell (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Farman.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Sam Vokes.
Booking
Bradley Wood (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Joey Barton (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Jon Flanagan (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City).
Offside, Burnley. Scott Arfield tries a through ball, but Andre Gray is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Arnold with a cross.
Offside, Lincoln City. Terry Hawkridge tries a through ball, but Dayle Southwell is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.