Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Manchester City 0.
Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City
Championship club Huddersfield forced an FA Cup fifth-round replay with Manchester City thanks to an entertaining goalless draw at John Smith's Stadium.
Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, restored to the Premier League side's starting line-up, did well by saving twice off Rajiv van La Parra and from Jack Payne's free-kick in the first half, while Philip Billing had a goal ruled out for offside.
In front of a record crowd of 24,129, Terriers goalkeeper Joel Coleman kept out efforts from Nolito and Sergio Aguero in each half.
The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Sunday at 18:30 GMT on the BBC News Channel, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.
Goalkeepers save the day
Both sides last met on this day in 2000 in the First Division with the game ending in a 1-1 draw, and it was a case of history repeating itself 17 years later.
City striker Aguero was given a first start in five matches, but the Argentine could not find a way past Coleman who was dominant in the air, keeping out the top-flight side with a total of four saves.
Coleman did make a rare mistake in the first half when he rushed off his line for the ball and was beaten to it by Aguero, but the City player's lobbed effort failed to find the target.
City's much-maligned goalkeeper Bravo, who had been dropped for the past four games, was in impressive form. He made three saves, the best of which came from Payne's set piece which was heading for the top corner.
Can Town win the replay?
It will be a tough task at the Etihad Stadium and this may well have been a missed opportunity for the West Yorkshire side.
High-flying Huddersfield - third in the Championship - harried and hustled the opposition, allowing them no time on the ball and as a result, extended their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.
Top scorer Elias Kachunga [11 goals this season] and Nahki Wells [nine], were left on the bench and introduced only on the hour mark, but neither were able to trouble Bravo.
Meanwhile, City manger Pep Guardiola, looking to become the third Spaniard after Rafael Benitez and Roberto Martinez to win the competition, was able to call on £92m worth of talent in Kevin de Bruyne and Leroy Sane with 20 minutes to go.
But both struggled to make an impact.
Despite being held, City have kept another clean sheet, the fifth in their past six away games.
Man of the match - Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town)
What next?
Huddersfield host Reading in the Championship on Tuesday (kick-off 19:45), while Manchester City play Monaco in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at the same time.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 13Coleman
- 14Cranie
- 5Hudson
- 27Stankovic
- 12Holmes-Dennis
- 4Whitehead
- 8Billing
- 18LolleySubstituted forWellsat 59'minutes
- 16PayneSubstituted forBrownat 72'minutes
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forKachungaat 59'minutes
- 23Quaner
Substitutes
- 1Ward
- 2Smith
- 9Kachunga
- 15Löwe
- 21Wells
- 37Brown
- 46Booty
Man City
- 1Bravo
- 5Zabaleta
- 24Stones
- 30Otamendi
- 11KolarovBooked at 25minsSubstituted forSagnaat 78'minutes
- 25Fernandinho
- 6Fernando
- 18DelphSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 69'minutes
- 15Jesús Navas
- 10Agüero
- 9NolitoSubstituted forSanéat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sagna
- 7Sterling
- 13Caballero
- 17De Bruyne
- 19Sané
- 72Iheanacho
- 75García
- Referee:
- Andy Taylor
- Attendance:
- 24,129
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Manchester City 0.
Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Philip Billing.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Dean Whitehead.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernandinho with a headed pass.
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Cranie.
Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Bacary Sagna (Manchester City).
Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Joel Coleman (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Bacary Sagna replaces Aleksandar Kolarov because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Isaiah Brown replaces Jack Payne.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Leroy Sané replaces Nolito.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne replaces Fabian Delph.
Offside, Manchester City. Aleksandar Kolarov tries a through ball, but Nolito is caught offside.
Fernando (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joel Coleman (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mark Hudson.
Fabian Delph (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).
John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Fernando.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Elias Kachunga replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Nahki Wells replaces Joe Lolley.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town).
Jesús Navas (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Cranie.