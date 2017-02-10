Rangers: Confusion over Mark Warburton's future as manager

Mark Warburton took Rangers training on Friday

Mark Warburton says he has not stood down as Rangers manager, despite a club statement that they have accepted the resignation of him and his staff.

Rangers announced on Twitter that Warburton, assistant David Weir and head of recruitment, Frank McParland were leaving the Premiership club.

It linked to a website statement saying that Rangers had accepted their notices of termination.

But Warburton told BBC Scotland he was unaware of the statement.

And the 54-year-old Englishman is consulting his legal team.

He had taken Rangers' training on Friday as normal ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at home to Greenock Morton.

Warburton, who took charge at Ibrox in 2015, had earlier in the morning defended McParland's record of signings after media criticism of the Glasgow club's recruitment.

Rangers lie second in the Scottish top flight, but they are a distant 27 points behind city rivals and reigning champions Celtic.

And the club say in their statement that under-20s coach Graeme Murty will take interim charge of the team on Sunday.

More to follow.