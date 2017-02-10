Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manger is 'coming to the end', says Ian Wright

Wenger has won three Premier League titles at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has told Ian Wright his time as Arsenal boss is "coming to the end", claims the Gunners legend.

Wenger has managed Arsenal since October 1996 and won the last of his three Premier League titles in 2004.

The 67-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season.

"I get the impression that that's it," ex-Arsenal striker Wright told BBC Radio 5 live. "He looks tired. You just feel that he looks winded. I feel that he will go at the end of the season."

Arsenal's hopes of winning the championship this season took a huge blow when Saturday's 3-1 loss at league leaders Chelsea left them 12 points behind the Blues.

Wright says he spoke with Wenger on Thursday night.

"He actually mentioned that he is coming to the end. I have never heard him say that before," said the 53-year-old.

"The players have let him down badly.

"If he does leave at the end of the season, there will be a lot of changes. They should have a long, hard look at themselves. He has been so faithful to his team, it has been misplaced."

Some fans have called for Wenger to leave, with one holding up a poster at Stamford Bridge telling the Frenchman: "Enough is enough. Time to go."