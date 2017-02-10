BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager's tenure coming to the end says Ian Wright
Wenger's time at Arsenal 'coming to the end'
- From the section Football
Arsene Wenger has told Ian Wright his time as Arsenal manager is "coming to the end", according to the Gunners' former striker.
Wright said: "I get the impression that I think that's it." Read more.
This clip is originally from 5 live Sport on Friday 10th February 2017.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired