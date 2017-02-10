BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager's tenure coming to the end says Ian Wright

Wenger's time at Arsenal 'coming to the end'

Arsene Wenger has told Ian Wright his time as Arsenal manager is "coming to the end", according to the Gunners' former striker.

Wright said: "I get the impression that I think that's it." Read more.

This clip is originally from 5 live Sport on Friday 10th February 2017.

