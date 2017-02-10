Maxime Blanchard: French defender signs for Newport County

Maxime Blanchard spent three years at Plymouth Argyle

Newport County have signed former Plymouth Argyle and Tranmere Rovers defender Maxime Blanchard.

The 30-year-old Frenchman was a free agent following a spell with League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers, where he played his last game in August of 2016.

Blanchard, who is the Exiles' 14th signing of 2017, will be available for Friday's League Two game against Doncaster Rovers.

"Max has experience, quality and grit," County manager Graham Westley said.

"Max has joined us on a game by game arrangement because we have a need and because he loves playing football. Those are the people I want at our club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.