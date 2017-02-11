BBC Sport - Football Focus for BBC World News

Football Focus for BBC World News

Dan Walker is joined by former Everton midfielder Leon Osman for this week's Football Focus for BBC World News.

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been showing off his language skills, while Harry Kane is optimistic over Tottenham's title challenge.

We'll hear from Hibs manager Neil Lennon as he prepares for the Edinburgh derby, and we find out what Paul Clement would be doing if he hadn't accepted the job at Swansea.

