Premier League: Saturday's team news
-
- From the section Football
Manchester United are in rare Saturday 15:00 GMT action while the bottom three are all on show in the Premier League.
Find out the latest team news here.
Premier League
Saturday
Arsenal v Hull City (12:30 GMT)
Manchester United v Watford (15:00 GMT)
Middlesbrough v Everton (15:00 GMT)
Stoke v Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT)
Sunderland v Southampton (15:00 GMT)
West Ham v West Brom (15:00 GMT)
Liverpool v Tottenham (17:30 GMT)
Sunday
Swansea v Leicester (13:30 GMT)
Monday
Bournemouth v Manchester City (20:00 GMT)
Preview to come
Championship
Saturday
Aston Villa v Ipswich (15:00 GMT)
Brighton v Burton Albion (15:00 GMT)
Derby v Bristol City (15:00 GMT)
Norwich v Nottingham Forest (15:00 GMT)
Preston v Brentford (15:00 GMT)
QPR v Huddersfield (15:00 GMT)
Reading v Barnsley (15:00 GMT)
Rotherham v Blackburn (15:00 GMT)