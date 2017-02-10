Premier League: Saturday's team news

Will Crystal Palace finish the weekend at the bottom of the Premier League?

Manchester United are in rare Saturday 15:00 GMT action while the bottom three are all on show in the Premier League.

Find out the latest team news here.

Premier League

Saturday

Arsenal v Hull City (12:30 GMT)

Manchester United v Watford (15:00 GMT)

Middlesbrough v Everton (15:00 GMT)

Stoke v Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT)

Sunderland v Southampton (15:00 GMT)

West Ham v West Brom (15:00 GMT)

Liverpool v Tottenham (17:30 GMT)

Sunday

Burnley v Chelsea (13:30 GMT)

Swansea v Leicester (13:30 GMT)

Monday

Bournemouth v Manchester City (20:00 GMT)

Championship

Saturday

Aston Villa v Ipswich (15:00 GMT)

Brighton v Burton Albion (15:00 GMT)

Derby v Bristol City (15:00 GMT)

Fulham v Wigan (15:00 GMT)

Leeds v Cardiff (15:00 GMT)

Norwich v Nottingham Forest (15:00 GMT)

Preston v Brentford (15:00 GMT)

QPR v Huddersfield (15:00 GMT)

Reading v Barnsley (15:00 GMT)

Rotherham v Blackburn (15:00 GMT)

Wolves v Newcastle (17:30 GMT)