Borussia Dortmund face £85,000 fine for crowd trouble against RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga - eight points behind RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund face an £85,000 fine and the closure of their famous 'Yellow Wall' stand for one Bundesliga match after crowd trouble last weekend.

Fans held up offensive banners during a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig and lit flares, while there were reports of crowd trouble outside the Westfalenstadion.

The German Football Association (DFB) said Dortmund "needs to be sanctioned".

The club has until Monday to accept the proposal or reject it in which case the decision will be taken by DFB's court.

Dortmund had received a suspended sentence last summer for similar offences and the the DFB said there had been trouble at three other games - against Mainz, Hoffenheim, and the away game in Leipzig.

Banners at Saturday's game attacked Leipzig, owned by energy drink makers Red Bull, as well as their sports director Ralf Rangnick and Red Bull owner Dieter Mateschitz.

"Slaughter the bulls," read one.

Dortmund has already promised to crack down on fan violence and the club said it "deeply regrets" last weekend's violence that also left police officers and a police dog injured.

The Westfalenstadion's south stand, nicknamed the "Yellow Wall", is the largest standing stand in Europe with a 25,000 capacity.