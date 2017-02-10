BBC Sport - Liverpool's Matip wants to move on from frustrating January
Matip wants to move on from frustrating month
- From the section Football
Liverpool's Joel Matip tells Football Focus he wants to put a frustrating time behind him, after confusion around the defender's availability during the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Reds' poor form.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 11 February, 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired