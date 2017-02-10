BBC Sport - Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Man United midfielder on life under Jose Mourinho

Mkhitaryan needed time to 'adapt' under Mourinho

Henrikh Mkhitaryan tells Football Focus he had some "difficulties" when he first moved to Manchester United, but says he has now taken his chance at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

Read more:'Klopp made me the player I am'

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 11 February, 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

