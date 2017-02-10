BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's battery is not empty

Liverpool's battery is not empty - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp jokes that Liverpool's "battery is not empty" after a journalist's dictaphone runs out of power on his desk, as his team prepare to face Tottenham on Saturday.

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

