Cardiff City defender Lee Peltier has operation on ankle

Lee Peltier has made 26 appearances for Cardiff City this season

Cardiff defender Lee Peltier could be out for the rest of the season, according to City boss Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds defender has undergone ankle surgery after being injured in the 2-0 win over Preston.

"We'll know more about that in two weeks time, but he's out for a few months we think," he said.

Warnock also praised the impact Garry Monk has had at Leeds United since he took over last June ahead of Cardiff's visit to Elland Road.

The Cardiff boss hopes defender Peltier could possibly return to action before the end of the season.

"Apparently the operation went better than expected," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"They took three or four big chunks of bone out of his ankle that. It's quite amazing how he's played for as long as he has really.

"He should be ok by the end of the season."

Garry Monk has received praise from Neil Warnock

Monk praise

As Warnock prepares to return to one of his old clubs, he has heaped praise on former Swansea boss Monk, who has guided the Elland Road club to fifth in the Championship.

Monk is the sixth full time head coach appointed by owner Massimo Cellino since June 2014 and Warnock thinks he is the stand-out boss of the division.

"Garry has clamed him (Cellino) down a little bit. They needed someone to steady the ship and show him what can happen if everything goes quietly behind the scenes. And that's what Garry's done.

"He (Cellino) has been looking for that person like Garry Monk because it would have been easy to get rid of him after the first few games.

"They had a terrible start where a lot of people would have panicked. But he's probably my manager of the season so far."

Monk parted company with Swansea in December 2015 after one win in 11 Premier League games.

And Warnock has been impressed with the way that he's responded to that disappointment.

"At the time it was probably the easy decision for the chairman (Huw Jenkins) to make rather than support him. And that's what they do sometimes, they take the easy way out," he said.

"When you're a manager you have to look to the next challenge. You can't have any regrets. You look at thing you do well and I'm sure Garry looked back at things that he didn't do so well because that's how you learn as a manager.

"You don't get carried away too much if you have a good time. In the same ways you don't get too down if you have some bad times."