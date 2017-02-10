Oran Kearney: Coleraine boss is named NI Writers manager of the month for January

Oran Kearney receives the January manager of the month award from Northern Ireland Football Writers chairman Stephen Watson
Oran Kearney's side earned five straight wins in January

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has been named the Northern Ireland Football Writers Association's manager of the month for January.

The Bannsiders earned five straight wins in January including Premiership victories over Linfield, Portadown, Ballinamallard United and Ards.

Coleraine have since extended their winning run to seven straight games.

That was a major turnaround in fortunes after a six-game run without a victory prior to the New Year.

"I'm absolutely delighted following a disappointing December to be in this position," said Kearney.

The Bannsiders have reached the last eight of the Irish Cup, where they will face local rivals Ballymena United.

