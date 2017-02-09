Andy Carroll would help any team in world football, says West Ham boss Slaven Bilic

Andy Carroll scored a superb scissor kick against Crystal Palace last month

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has backed striker Andy Carroll for an England recall, saying he would "help any team" in world football.

Carroll, 28, last played for England in October 2012 but has scored four goals in his last four games for the Hammers.

"Every manager would like to have him in his team or squad," said Bilic.

"Andy would help any team. Andy would help the German team, Andy would help the Croatian team, the Spanish team, because he is a top player."

Carroll has scored twice for England - including a fine header in a Euro 2012 win against Sweden - but has suffered with multiple injuries since joining West Ham originally on loan in 2012.

He has made 68 Premier League starts from a possible 176 for the Hammers, and is a doubt to face West Brom this weekend with a groin injury.

Bilic said: "He is a top player. He brings you everything, everything that you could ask from a centre-forward.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Sweden 2-3 England

"We didn't want to take any risk with him, we will see on Friday if he is going to be available for Saturday.

"It is not something that is major. If it was bigger we would rule him out."

England are in action against Germany in a friendly on 22 March before hosting Lithuania four days later.