Hernanes leaves Juventus for Hebei China Fortune

Hernanes celebrated his two goals at Juventus with acrobatic somersaults

Brazil midfielder Hernanes has left Juventus to join Hebei China Fortune of the Chinese Super League in a deal worth up to £8.5m.

The 31-year-old was part of the Brazil squad at the 2014 World Cup and has also played for Lazio and Inter Milan.

He joins former Arsenal forward Gervinho, former QPR midfielder Stephane Mbia and former PSG striker Ezequiel Lavezzi at Hebei.

Argentine forward Lavezzi reportedly earns £400,000 a week at the club.

Hebei China Fortune are managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini and are currently training in Marbella, Spain, with the new Chinese Super League season starting at the end of February.