Chris Brunt: West Brom's Northern Ireland international signs extended Albion deal
-
- From the section Football
West Bromwich Albion's Northern Ireland international Chris Brunt has signed a new extended contract tying him to The Hawthorns until at least 2018.
The deal will automatically extend for a year, until July 2019, if the 32-year-old utility man triggers an unspecified appearance clause.
"Chris has been a stalwart of this club for a long time," said boss Tony Pulis.
"He is a valued and popular member of the squad. He has shown great character to return from his injury."
Brunt, who can play full-back, winger or in midfield, has scored 45 goals in 331 appearances for Albion since arriving from Sheffield Wednesday in 2007.
He had to undergo knee surgery last March after an injury which forced him out of Euro 2016, but has made a full recovery this season.
Long service awards at The Hawthorns
- Brunt is the only player to have made over 300 appearances in an Albion shirt since the retirement of Neil Clement, younger brother of Swansea City boss Paul Clement, in 2010.
- But he is not the longest-serving player on Albion's books, having signed on 15 August 2007 - eight days after James Morrison arrived from Middlesbrough.
- Morrison is just one game away from completing 300 Albion appearances and, come August, he and Brunt will become the first players to celebrate 10 years' service to the Albion since Daryl Burgess (1987-2001).
- Tony 'Bomber' Brown, now BBC WM's matchday summariser, still holds the Albion league appearance record (574 games, from 1963 to 1980).