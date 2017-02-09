BBC Sport - Rangers: Barry Ferguson's sympathy for Mark Warburton
Ferguson's sympathy for Warburton
- From the section Football
Former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson says Mark Warburton, like all previous Rangers managers, is always under pressure. And Ferguson speaks to BBC Scotland's Kenny Macintyre about Rangers' Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at home to Greenock Morton on Sunday.
