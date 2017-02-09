Nottingham Forest: Gary Brazil & Jack Lester to stay in charge of first-team affairs

Gary Brazil and Jack Lester had been in interim charge at the City Ground

Gary Brazil and Jack Lester will remain in charge of Nottingham Forest's first-team affairs to the end of the season.

The duo had been in interim charge of the Reds since Philippe Montanier's sacking on 14 January.

Since then, Forest have won three of their four matches and risen to 15th in the Championship table.

Former Preston and Fulham forward Brazil, 54, had been in his second temporary spell as Forest boss, while Lester, 41, had been Under-23s coach.

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough, son of legendary Reds boss Brian Clough, had turned down the chance to take over at the City Ground because he felt unable to leave the Brewers during the fight against relegation.

Clough insisted that uncertainty surrounding Forest played no part in his decision, with the club having been subject to two failed takeovers in the past 12 months, and fans having staged protests at the City Ground in recent weeks.

Many Forest supporters have become increasingly angry and disillusioned with the current Fawaz Al Hasawi reign, which has seen the club fail to pay bills on time, be placed under a transfer embargo and part company with seven managers.

However, last week a US group still said it was keen on taking over the club from the Kuwaiti.