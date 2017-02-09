Safe standing: Government remains 'unconvinced' by case

Celtic opened a 2,600-capacity standing area last summer

The government "remains unconvinced" by the case to reintroduce safe standing to Premier League and Championship grounds in England.

Scottish champions Celtic opened a standing section at Celtic Park last summer, which a report says will continue to be monitored.

Premier League clubs agreed further talks on the possibility of introducing safe standing at grounds in November.

A change to allow standing in England would need a change in legislation.

Top flight and Championship stadiums have to be all-seater after terraces were outlawed in the aftermath of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans standing on the terraces died during the Reds' FA Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's ground.

The report - an annual update to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport's 'Sporting Future: A New Strategy for an Active Nation' - also highlighted that the Premier League had honoured their commitment to at least double their investment in grassroots football with at least £100m a year of funding.