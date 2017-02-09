Lawro's Premier League predictions v grime star Loyle Carner

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponent for this weekend's Premier League fixtures is grime star Loyle Carner, who released his debut album 'Yesterday's Gone' last month.

As well as worshipping Michael Owen, Loyle Carner is also a massive Steven Gerrard fan. "He is the only player I have cried over," he explained. "I genuinely cried when he left, and I also cried when he came back as a coach earlier this year"

Loyle Carner is a Liverpool fan, who says he started following the Reds after watching Michael Owen burst on to the scene at the 1998 World Cup.

"I basically became a Liverpool fan through a love of Michael Owen," he told BBC Sport. "When I was really young I was watching England play Argentina with my dad and I saw him score.

"I was like 'who is that?' and my dad told me that he played for Liverpool. From then on it just stuck. I started off just being hooked on Owen but then I realised I could not just support a human, I had to support a whole team."

Premier League predictions - week 24 Result Lawro Loyle Carner SATURDAY Arsenal v Hull x-x 2-0 1-2 Man Utd v Watford x-x 2-0 3-1 Middlesbrough v Everton x-x 1-1 0-3 Stoke City v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 1-1 Sunderland v Southampton x-x 1-0 0-2 West Ham v West Brom x-x 1-1 0-2 Liverpool v Tottenham x-x 1-1 1-0 SUNDAY Burnley v Chelsea x-x 0-2 1-1 Swansea v Leicester x-x 1-1 0-0 MONDAY Bournemouth v Man City x-x 0-2 2-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Last weekend, Lawro got five correct results, with no perfect scores, from the 10 games for a total of 50 points.

He lost out to BBC NFL analyst Osi Umenyiora, who got seven correct results, including one perfect score for a tally of 100 points.

Total scores after week 24 Lawro 2,180 Guests 1,840

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Arsenal v Hull City (12:30 GMT)

Marco Silva is doing a great job in charge of Hull - their January signings seem to be doing well too, and Silva has also lifted the players who were already there.

The Tigers are still in the relegation zone but their improved form has helped bring the bottom six closer together, which makes a difference too - when you are down at the bottom of the table, the more teams who are close to you, the better.

This is the fourth league game in a row that Hull have faced a top-six side, and after losing to Chelsea they have taken four points from Manchester United and Liverpool, which is obviously more than most people expected.

I think that good run will end at the Emirates, though. Arsenal have had a bad patch that has basically ended their title hopes, as per usual.

But in the past we have always seen a reaction from them where their form improves, and I am expecting that to happen here.

The whole debate about Arsene Wenger's future does not help matters but, as much as the focus is on him, this is the same group of players that went 19 games unbeaten earlier in the season.

There is no excuse for them making a poor start to games like they have done recently. They just need to pull their fingers out, put their heads down and start producing that kind of form again.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Loyle Carner's prediction: Arsenal have had a tough couple of weeks and I think there will be another surprise result for them here. 1-2

Manchester United v Watford

Watford have taken eight points from their past four matches and that upturn in form has ended talk of them being dragged into the relegation battle.

The Hornets will go to Old Trafford full of confidence that they can make life difficult for Manchester United too. I am not so sure that will be the case, however.

United have had problems breaking defences down at home before but I don't think that is a particular strength of Watford's.

Jose Mourinho's side lost 3-1 at Vicarage Road in September, which was one of the low points of their season, but I can see them getting their own back here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Loyle Carner's prediction: My dad was a United fan and his favourite player was Eric Cantona so there was a big rivalry in our house. But my dad sadly passed away a couple of years ago so I wrote a tune for him, because he was my hero. His hero was Cantona so it kind of made sense to pay homage to him through Cantona, if that makes sense - so I named the track after him. I have actually heard recently that Cantona has heard the tune, so I think it is cool - hopefully I can be forgiven by Liverpool fans anyway.

On Saturday, as much as I think Troy Deeney will probably bang in one goal, I still think United will win. 3-1

Middlesbrough v Everton

Tom Davies and Mason Holgate have given Everton such a boost since they broke into the team.

Because they are young, they have added energy and pace to the team and they have also lit the fans up for the same reason.

The overall effect is that Everton seem to be playing at a quicker tempo now and that helps Romelu Lukaku, because the earlier they get the ball up to him, the more damage he can do.

Things are far less rosy for Middlesbrough right now, and their lack of wins - they have the fewest in the top flight this season - is catching up with them.

It was fine to pick up a point here and there earlier in the season when they had a bit of a cushion above the relegation zone but it is different now that everyone below them is going for it a bit more.

Boro still seem frightened of losing games, so they rarely get opened up, but it means that they rarely win games either.

Looking at the situation they are in now, that needs to change because draws are not going to be enough to keep them up.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Loyle Carner's prediction: Everton's great run to continue. 0-3

Stoke v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's form is now a real worry, because Sunderland just swatted them aside last week.

The instant improvement in form that everyone expected when Sam Allardyce took charge of the Eagles did not happen, and there are not many signs that it is going to happen anytime soon.

Stoke did not create many chances in their defeat at West Brom last week but they always cause teams problems at home, which is bad news for Palace.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Loyle Carner's prediction: My mum is a Palace fan so I should be rooting for them really but they have had a really tough spell, even with Allardyce there, so I am going to be as optimistic as I can be and say they will get a draw. 1-1

Sunderland v Southampton

Considering Sunderland are bottom of the table, things are looking pretty optimistic on Wearside.

The Black Cats have four points and two clean sheets from their past two games and players coming back to fitness on top of the new faces who arrived in January.

Form-wise, Sunderland appear in better shape than a Southampton side who have lost six of their past seven league games and are not out of the relegation picture themselves.

I cannot work Saints out, to be honest. They looked a good side in their two games against Liverpool in the EFL Cup semi-final but, other than that, they just cannot get going.

Having sold Jose Fonte, Virgil van Dijk's injury could not have come at a worse time for Southampton and they have to find a way to end this horrendous run with a patched-up defence

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Loyle Carner's prediction: 0-2

West Ham v West Brom

West Ham continue to climb the table and are now only one place behind West Brom.

Both teams are ticking along nicely in the top half, and West Ham are showing what a good team they are now the Dimitri Payet saga is over.

Robert Snodgrass is a very good signing for them, especially when you consider the players they brought in over the summer - many of them were not good enough.

The Baggies have got some talented players too but, away from home, their approach is to try to shut up shop.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Loyle Carner's prediction: My DJ is a West Ham fan, and so is my cameraman so if I don't say they will win they will be annoyed - but I do actually think they are going to lose. 0-2

Liverpool v Tottenham (17:30 GMT)

I think this is a good game to get an improved performance out of Liverpool - a bit like the Chelsea game was last week.

The Blues were one of the few teams to have come to Anfield in the past few weeks and not just sat with all their men in their own half in a 4-5-1 formation.

Tottenham are good defensively and well organised full-stop, but their full-backs will bomb on and that will give Liverpool some space to work with, especially on the counter-attack.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Loyle Carner's prediction: Liverpool are crumbling at the moment, quite horrifically, but Jurgen Klopp has to turn it around. I have still got faith in him, I just think he has tired out all our players. 1-0

SUNDAY

Burnley v Chelsea (13:30 GMT)

I am at this game and looking forward to it. We know all about Burnley's fantastic record at home - only Chelsea and Tottenham have picked up more points on their own patch this season.

But if there is a team that can deal with the intensity and energy of the Clarets' play, it is the Blues.

They have got people who are scrappers in their team, as well as quality players.

This Chelsea team reminds me of the Arsenal side that won the Double in 1998. They were a really good team who would fight you or play you, whichever you wanted to do - and they would usually win.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Loyle Carner's prediction: I like Burnley but Chelsea are hard to stop. You know what, though, how about a draw? 1-1

Swansea v Leicester (16:00 GMT)

Leicester had a good result in the end in their FA Cup replay with Derby, and scored a couple of good goals.

But Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri made a lot of changes to their line-up and that win does not mean everything is right again with his team - far from it.

Swansea are improving, however. They were unlucky to lose to Manchester City last time out and continue to do well under Paul Clement.

He has got them playing when they have the ball and, crucially, when you think about how many goals they were shipping earlier in the season, their defensive issues have largely disappeared too.

They may still come back, but the effect so far is to make them competitive in matches. Yes, they still lost at City in the end but the way that game went was a good example of how just staying in games can bring you rewards.

Leicester are not doing that, however. They need to knuckle down and start working, and they should look at what the teams below them are doing and start by making themselves difficult to beat.

Starting from the back is what Clement has done at Swansea, and Silva at Hull. Keeping two clean sheets has helped Sunderland take four points from two games against Tottenham and Crystal Palace too.

There is a clue in there for Ranieri and his players about where their first improvement should come from.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Loyle Carner's prediction: 0-0

MONDAY

Bournemouth v Manchester City (20:00 GMT)

Gabriel Jesus rescued Manchester City with the injury-time winner against Swansea last week but I can't help but think he should have scored their decisive goal with his initial effort at goal, rather than relying on Lukasz Fabianski dropping the ball after stopping his header.

Football can be funny like that sometimes - imagine if he did not get a second chance, and City did not win the game. Instead of being the hero, people would have been asking how on earth he missed.

Swansea made life difficult for City but I think Pep Guardiola's side will have an easier time of it on the south coast.

The Cherries are conceding goals for fun at the moment - 16 in their past five league games - and they are always going to be open because of the way they try to play.

Bournemouth's run of one win from their past eight games has left them looking over their shoulders and, having been in mid-table for most of the season, they have now got some work to do to get safe.

Anywhere 17th or upwards will do for them, because another year in the Premier League will guarantee them enough money to continue to improve.

Looking at them, the biggest thing for them to address in the summer is bringing in better quality defensively.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Loyle Carner's prediction: 2-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P24 W16 D0 L8

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, James McAvoy, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke, Osi Umenyiora 91 Lawro (average after 24 weeks) 90 Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray 80 Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley 50 Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Michael Bisping, Blossoms, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels 20 Moeen Ali, Lloyd Griffith

Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)