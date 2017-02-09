Scottish FA appeals against Fifa fine for wearing poppies on shirts against England

England and Scotland players wore poppies on black armbands at Wembley

The Scottish FA is appealing against Fifa sanctions that followed Scotland players wearing poppies at Wembley.

Fifa fined the national associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales for displaying poppies at World Cup qualifiers around Armistice Day.

World football's governing body prohibits political, religious or commercial messages on shirts.

Scotland lost 3-0 to England on 11 November and the SFA was fined 20,000 Sfr (£15,694).

In a statement on Thursday, the SFA said: "We have received written reasons from Fifa's Disciplinary Committee relating to the sanction imposed for commemorating Remembrance Day during the England v Scotland World Cup Qualifier on November 11, 2016.

"Having considered those reasons in full, we have informed Fifa of our intention to appeal the decision."