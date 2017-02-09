Hull City: Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez sidelined by injury

Hull have won seven points from a possible 12 since Marco Silva took over as manager

Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez are the latest Hull City players to be sidelined by injury.

Tigers captain Dawson, 33, picked up a calf injury in the warm-up before the 2-0 Premier League win over Liverpool at the weekend and Hull say he will be out for "a few weeks".

Uruguay striker Abel Hernandez, 26, will be out for up to four weeks with a small tear in his hamstring.

Hull are 18th, one point from safety and travel to Arsenal on Saturday.

The Tigers are already without midfielder Ryan Mason, who fractured his skull against Chelsea last month, while defender Curtis Davies, midfielder Markus Henriksen and striker Will Keane are also on the injury list.