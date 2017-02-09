FA reform: MPs pass 'no confidence' motion in House of Commons

A motion of "no confidence" in the Football Association has been passed by MPs debating the organisation's ability to reform itself.

While the motion is largely symbolic, MPs have warned legislation will be brought in if changes are not made.

Sports Minister Tracey Crouch has said the FA could lose £30m-£40m of public funding if it does not modernise.

Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Select Committee chairman Damian Collins said: "No change is no option."

He added: " The FA, to use a football analogy, are not only in extra time, they are at the end of extra time, in 'Fergie Time'. They are 1-0 down and if they don't pick up fairly quickly, reform will be delivered to them."

Collins suggested ministers should intervene to overhaul English football's governing body because "turkeys won't vote for Christmas" and it will not reform itself.

The committee has published two reports since 2010 recommending greater representation at the FA for fans and the grassroots game, as well as more diversity in positions of authority. It also wants to dilute the perceived dominance of the Premier League.

Collins has said the FA was given six months to meet the government guidance on best practice for sports governance but had failed to do so.

That guidance called for things such as a move towards gender equality on boards, more independent oversight, more accountability and term limits for office bearers.

