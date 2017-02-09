QPR discuss building new home on site of Linford Christie Stadium

QPR first moved to Loftus Road in 1917

Championship side QPR have confirmed they are looking into the possibility of building a new ground on the site of the Linford Christie Stadium.

Following delays to the proposed regeneration of Old Oak, where the club had been seeking to build a stadium, they are now assessing alternatives.

One option could be a partnership with athletics club Thames Valley Harriers.

Harriers use the venue next to Wormwood Scrubs, which opened in 1967 and was renamed in 1993.

It was originally called the West London Stadium and was then named after Christie, who grew up in the area, the year after he won Olympic 100m gold.

It is situated just a mile from Loftus Road, which has been QPR's home for all but three of the past hundred years.

Rangers have held informal talks with Hammersmith & Fulham Council about the feasibility of building a new stadium and adjacent athletics track on the site.

The R's confirmed that the idea is being discussed but "is at a very early stage, with much work to do before any proposal is brought forward."

Chief executive Lee Hoos told QPR's website: "We are looking at all possible options to secure the future of the club in Hammersmith & Fulham and benefit the community.

"A potential partnership with an athletics club such as Thames Valley Harriers to create a new community stadium - and an adjacent athletics track - could bring huge benefits to both clubs, as well as to the local community that is our home.

"Before putting forward any formal proposal for a new community stadium we would consult fans, local residents, schools, charities and others to see how best we could achieve those aims."