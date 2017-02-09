World Cup 2026: Uefa will ask for 16 places for European teams

European football's governing body will ask for its teams to be given 16 places at the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup.

Uefa will also request that the European teams who do qualify are kept apart in the first stage.

The new-look tournament will begin with an initial round of 16 three-team groups, with 32 qualifiers going through to the knockout stage.

Thirteen European teams qualified for the last World Cup in Brazil in 2014, which was won by Germany.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said the requests are "realistic", and it is his desire for every European team to qualify from the first round.

Ceferin was speaking at a meeting of the Uefa Executive Committee in Nyon, Switzerland. All members of the committee agreed with the proposals.

Fifa's voted unanimously in favour of the expansion in January.

The number of tournament matches will rise to 80, from 64, but the eventual winners will still play only seven games.

The tournament will be completed within 32 days - a measure to appease powerful European clubs, who objected to reform because of a crowded international schedule.

