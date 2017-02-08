BBC Sport - FA Cup: Demarai Gray's moment of magic for Leicester
Gray's moment of magic for Leicester
Demarai Gray produces a moment of magic as he slaloms past Derby defenders to score for Leicester in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-1 Derby County (aet)
