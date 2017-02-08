BBC Sport - FA Cup: Wilfred Ndidi's wonder strike puts Leicester ahead
Ndidi's wonder strike puts Leicester ahead
- From the section Football
Wilfred Ndidi scores a spectacular goal to put Leicester 2-1 up in extra-time against Derby County in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
Follow live coverage of Leicester City v Derby County here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired