Hull City fail in appeal to Fifa to sign £9m Yannis Salibur from Guingamp

Yannis Salibur has scored five goals in 21 league appearances for Guingamp this season

Hull City have failed in their attempt to sign French forward Yannis Salibur from Ligue 1 side Guingamp.

Hull agreed a reported £9m fee for the 26-year-old on deadline day but a delay in processing the paperwork meant the transfer did not go through in time.

The Tigers appealed to world governing body Fifa but have now confirmed their approach has been unsuccessful.

Hull had kept a space free on their 25-man Premier League squad list in the event the appeal went in their favour.

The Tigers nevertheless enjoyed a productive January transfer window, with head coach Marco Silva bringing in several new faces.

They included the permanent signing of Poland winger Kamil Grosicki and loan deals for Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia and Villarreal midfielder Alfred N'Diaye.

Hull are 18th in the table - one point from safety - but have picked up seven points from a possible 12 since Silva took over on 5 January.