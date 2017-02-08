BBC Sport - FA Cup: Andy King heads Leicester into the lead
Watch: King heads Leicester into the lead
- From the section Football
Leicester captain Andy King heads home from close range to give his side the lead against Derby County in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
Follow live coverage of Leicester City v Derby County here.
Available to UK users only.
