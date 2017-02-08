BBC Sport - FA Cup: Leicester City 3-1 Derby County (aet) highlights
Highlights: Leicester 3-1 Derby (aet)
- From the section Football
Leicester secure a first home win of 2017 as Demarai Gray's superb solo goal seals a 3-1 win in extra-time against Derby in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-1 Derby County (aet)
