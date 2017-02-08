Leicester secure a first home win of 2017 as Demarai Gray's superb solo goal seals a 3-1 win in extra-time against Derby in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-1 Derby County (aet)

Watch all the best action from this season's FA Cup here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.