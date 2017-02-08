Dimitri Payet & Memphis Depay score first goals since move to Ligue 1

Dimitri Payet joined Marseille from West Ham for £25m in January

Dimitri Payet and Memphis Depay scored their first goals for their new Ligue 1 clubs since moving from the Premier League in the January transfer window.

Former West Ham midfielder Payet scored from a free-kick as Marseille, who he rejoined, defeated Guingamp 2-0.

And ex-Manchester United midfielder Depay came on as a second-half substitute to fire in Lyon's fourth goal as they defeated Nancy 4-0.

The Dutchman also won the penalty which resulted in Lyon's third.

Elsewhere, Nice kept the pressure on leaders Monaco with a 1-0 win over St Etienne.

They are third on 52 points, one place behind defending champions Paris St-Germain on goal difference, although both teams trail Monaco by three points.