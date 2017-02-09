Eddie Howe: Bournemouth manager gets full support of chairman

Media playback is not supported on this device Mostyn on new stadium & Howe relationship

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn has given his full backing to manager Eddie Howe as the Premier League club look for their first win in 2017.

The Cherries have slipped to 14th, five points off relegation, and were thumped 6-3 by Everton on Saturday.

But Mostyn said his relationship with Howe was "incredible" and that there was not a more "level-headed person".

"Eddie is our manager and will continue to be our manager for the foreseeable future," Mostyn told BBC South Today.

Howe, 39, led Bournemouth to a 16th-place finish last season in their first-ever campaign in the top flight, and his side were ninth at the turn of the year.

The new year slump began when they threw away a 3-0 lead against Arsenal to draw at the Vitality Stadium on 3 January, before defeat by League One side Millwall in the FA Cup third round and losses to relegation rivals Hull and Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth have won one of their past eight Premier League matches

"It is always a concern when you are not winning games," Mostyn added.

"Over the last three or four years the team have always had a poor run of form in January and February.

"I am totally convinced we will get back to winning ways. February presents us with a very difficult programme but the Premier League is topsy-turvy."

The Cherries host Manchester City on Monday and travel to Manchester United at the start of March, either side of a trip to West Brom.

Lack of transfer activity on the south coast

In what was a quiet transfer window for the majority of Premier League sides, Bournemouth failed to sign a first-team player in January.

They also saw defender Nathan Ake recalled by Chelsea after impressing in a 13-game loan spell.

"January was extremely frustrating," Mostyn added.

"The most frustrating thing of all is that we didn't get anything over the line. But it was not for the lack of trying.

"Chelsea calling Nathan [Ake] back was a blow that was hard to take, especially when the manager lavishes praise on the club for the progress he has made and then he is likely to sit in the stand."

Nathan Ake celebrates scoring against Southampton for Bournemouth in December

But Mostyn said he was not prepared to pay over the odds for players.

"Some clubs have gone out, bought players and literally gone into panic mode," he added.

"The fact you buy players doesn't necessarily mean they will get you out of a predicament. Some of the values were crazy, as they always are in January. It is the worst market to deal in."

Slow progress on new ground

In December, the club confirmed they intended to build a new stadium in a new location, ready for the 2020-21 season.

Bournemouth's current home is the smallest in the top flight with a capacity of 11,450, but Mostyn said progress on finding the right area to build was slow.

"We are in the same embryonic stage," he added. "We still haven't identified an ideal site but we have identified three sites which have potential.

"It is a very slow-moving project but we are in talks on a daily basis. We want to find the right site that is suitable for the purpose and all our supporters."