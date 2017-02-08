Gary Neville and Frank Lampard would be ideal administrators, says Gudni Bergsson

Frank Lampard announced his retirement as a player on 2 February

Former England internationals Gary Neville and Frank Lampard would be ideal senior football administrators, says ex-Bolton defender Gudni Bergsson.

Bergsson, 51, is standing for election as president of the Icelandic Football Association this weekend.

He thinks the game would be better off having more ex-players running it.

Having Neville and Lampard involved would "strengthen the image and decision-making of the professional game," he told BBC World Service.

Bergsson was speaking a day before MPs debate a motion of no confidence in the Football Association because of its failure to reform.

"It is so important to have a clear insight into football and what really matters, whether it be coaching, management or facilities," Bergsson added.

"You need to know what makes a football club work and the team perform. If anyone has that experience, it is a footballer, who has trained and played from the age of seven and gone on to be a professional."

Former Manchester United defender Neville, 41, is back at Sky TV after an ill-fated spell in charge of Valencia, while ex-Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 38, announced his retirement on 2 February after spending 18 months in Major League Soccer with New York City FC.

Bergsson cites Bayern Munich as the example to be followed.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and president Uli Hoeness both played for the club and won major international honours with West Germany.

Bergsson, who also spent six years at Tottenham, has put his name forward as Iceland's new football chief after Geir Thorsteinsson decided to stand down in 2016.

"I want to build on the good work that has been going on with Icelandic football in recent years," said Bergsson.

"Beating England and doing so well at the Euros in France last year was fantastic and our women's team is going to the Euros in Holland this summer. We want to try and have success like that again."