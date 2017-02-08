Helen Ward: Yeovil Town Ladies sign Wales striker for 2017 WSL Spring Series

Helen Ward (right) scored twice in nine league appearances for Reading in 2016

Wales' record goalscorer Helen Ward has signed for newly-promoted Women's Super League One club Yeovil Town Ladies on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old striker, who has netted 41 senior international goals, was unattached after leaving fellow-top-flight side Reading in December.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea Ladies player had been at Reading since 2013, helping them win the 2015 WSL 2 title.

She joins Yeovil for the 2017 WSL 1 Spring Series, which starts in April.

"She brings a wealth of experience both on and off the field and she will be an excellent addition to the squad in our first campaign in WSL 1," manager Jamie Sherwood told the club website.