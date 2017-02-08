BBC Sport - Archive: Philipp Lahm scores for Germany at 2006 World Cup
Archive: Lahm scores 2006 World Cup opener
- From the section Football
Watch Germany's Philipp Lahm score the opening goal of the 2006 World Cup in his home country. The Bayern Munich captain will retire at the end of the season.
READ MORE: Philipp Lahm - Bayern Munich captain to retire at end of season
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired