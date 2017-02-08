BBC Sport - Archive: Philipp Lahm scores for Germany at 2006 World Cup

Archive: Lahm scores 2006 World Cup opener

Watch Germany's Philipp Lahm score the opening goal of the 2006 World Cup in his home country. The Bayern Munich captain will retire at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Philipp Lahm - Bayern Munich captain to retire at end of season

Available to UK users only.

